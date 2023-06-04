comscore Storytelling at core of Downtown Art Center photo exhibit | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Features

Storytelling at core of Downtown Art Center photo exhibit

  • By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:52 a.m.
  • COURTESY DAVID BUTTERFIELD David Butterfield captures the realities of motherhood in an intimate portrait.

    COURTESY DAVID BUTTERFIELD

    David Butterfield captures the realities of motherhood in an intimate portrait.

  • COURTESY MENGSHIN LIN Mengshin Lin delivered a series of dramatic and graphic images of the 2019 Hong Kong protests for the Downtown Art Center’s Documentary Photography 2023 Juried Exhibition.

    COURTESY MENGSHIN LIN

    Mengshin Lin delivered a series of dramatic and graphic images of the 2019 Hong Kong protests for the Downtown Art Center’s Documentary Photography 2023 Juried Exhibition.

Documentary photography will take center stage at the Downtown Art Center this month. Read more

Previous Story
Column: Dietary supplements can help provide you needed nutrition

Scroll Up