Storytelling at core of Downtown Art Center photo exhibit
- By Steven Mark smark@staradvertiser.com
Today
- Updated 12:52 a.m.
COURTESY DAVID BUTTERFIELD
David Butterfield captures the realities of motherhood in an intimate portrait.
COURTESY MENGSHIN LIN
Mengshin Lin delivered a series of dramatic and graphic images of the 2019 Hong Kong protests for the Downtown Art Center’s Documentary Photography 2023 Juried Exhibition.
