$50M state budget item at center of transparency debate | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

$50M state budget item at center of transparency debate

  • By Andrew Gomes agomes@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:47 a.m.
  • COURTESY SSFM INTERNATIONAL The First Responder Technology Campus is planned as a shared site to house operations and training facilities for federal, state and county agencies on Oahu.

    The First Responder Technology Campus is planned as a shared site to house operations and training facilities for federal, state and county agencies on Oahu.

An effort to fund initial construction of an elaborate state, county and federal first-­responder agency campus on Oahu survived a contentious and somewhat opaque legislative budgetary practice this year. Read more

