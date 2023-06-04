comscore Dave Reardon: Matlin exits and Angelos enters as Hawaii AD | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Dave Reardon: Matlin exits and Angelos enters as Hawaii AD

  • By Dave Reardon dreardon@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 12:48 a.m.
  • COURTESY UNIVERSITY OF HAWAII ATHLETICS Outgoing Hawaii athletic director pointed as incoming AD Craig Angelos looked on during a meeting between the two recently. Matlin’s last day was Friday and Angelos’ first day is Monday, with UH hosting the Mountain West Conference meetings at Stan Sheriff Center.

    Outgoing Hawaii athletic director pointed as incoming AD Craig Angelos looked on during a meeting between the two recently. Matlin’s last day was Friday and Angelos’ first day is Monday, with UH hosting the Mountain West Conference meetings at Stan Sheriff Center.

David Matlin started as University of Hawaii athletic director in 2015. On his last day at the job Friday, he said the over-under eight years ago for how long he’d last was 18 months. Read more

