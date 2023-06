Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There have been some powerful legs from the Big Island over the years, but none quite match Elijah Dinkel.

The Kamehameha-Hawaii senior midfielder led the Warriors to back-to-back Division II state soccer crowns. As a senior, he earned Star-Advertiser All-State honors. Dinkel was the lone D-II player among the 11 selections on first team.

On the gridiron, he was arguably the best weapon KS-Hawaii had. Dinkel made 13 field goals as a senior, and his prowess on kickoffs led to a whopping 43 touchbacks. He was an All-State second-team selection as a place-kicker.

Learning about his induction to the Hall of Honor had him reaching out to mom and dad.

“My initial thought was, I need to tell my parents. I feel extremely grateful to be recognized in the state for my accomplishments. I feel humbled to have been selected as one of the Hall of Honor athletes,” he said. “I am very grateful for the experience of being a student-athlete at Kamehameha Schools-Hawaii.”

Dinkel will take his powerful kicks to Utah Tech this fall, playing football. He plans to major in sports management.

He will also bring a treasure trove of memories.

“Winning states (in soccer) my junior year was an amazing experience. Our goal that year went from, let’s win a few games to we can win it all. I had the opportunity to be the captain for my team and see my teammates grow through tough experiences as the season went on,” he said. “We went through seven games in 10 days during the season, straight to three games in states as the bottom seed, and still fought through to come out victorious.”

Repeating as D-II state soccer champions was a very different experience.

“Going into the state final, I felt so much weight on my shoulders. I knew what had to be done from the end of my junior year, and I prepared immensely for these kind of moments,” Dinkel said. “After our win, I felt a great amount of satisfaction to see our hard work come to pass. This experience taught me to enjoy the moment and embrace the pressure.”

His favorite football memory came in the season opener of senior year.

“I was blessed to receive impact player of the game,” he said of a three-field goal, seven-touchback performance.

Dinkel credits his father for lighting the fire.

“I am a very self-motivated person and I love the feeling of struggle and the process. I have goals of becoming a professional athlete in the future. My father has been my greatest role model. One lesson he taught me was to work so hard that you have no excuses no matter what the result is,” he said. “My heavenly father gave me this body. I choose to use it to the best of my ability.”

No regrets for Dinkel, just wisdom he learned along his path.

“I’d tell my younger self to slow down and recognize your blessings. Take time to appreciate who has helped you get to the place you are at. Go hug your mom. Be grateful nothing is possible without God,” he said. “Take some time to slow the pace of my days down. Most of the time, it’s always work, work, work, but sometimes I needed to slow down and recognized what God has blessed me with. Enjoy each moment.”

Dinkel plans to enjoy these moments before he leaves his home island.

“I would like to shout out my heavenly father and savior, my mother (Erryn Dinkel), my dad (David Dinkel), my family, Kamehameha Schools, and my soccer, football and track coaches,” he said.

A new chapter awaits. His high school legacy will shine brightly.

“I want to be remembered for my hard work and passion for sports,” Dinkel said. “You only need four things to succeed: God, family, hard work and the right mentality.”

