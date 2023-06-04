comscore Former major leaguer Chad Cordero is Hall of Honor keynote speaker | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Prep World | Sports

Former major leaguer Chad Cordero is Hall of Honor keynote speaker

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:50 a.m.
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2007 Chad Cordero pitched in the majors from 2003 to 2010 with the Montreal Expos, Washington Nationals and Seattle Mariners, all in relief.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / 2007

    Chad Cordero pitched in the majors from 2003 to 2010 with the Montreal Expos, Washington Nationals and Seattle Mariners, all in relief.

Chad Cordero, a former major league relief pitcher and current ‘Iolani softball coach, will be the keynote speaker at today’s Enterprise Holdings/Hawaii High School Athletic Association Hawaii Hall of Honor induction. Read more

Previous Story
Television and radio – June 3, 2023
Next Story
Scoreboard - June 4, 2023

Scroll Up