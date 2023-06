Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

Somehow, tiny Lanai High School keeps producing Hall of Honor inductees. In 2019, Naighel Calderon took the stage as one of the 12 that year. Calderon’s success in three sports led to the big stage at the HOH banquet.

Keala Montgomery will make that same walk this year.

“My ‘why’ is Lanai. Lanai gives me the motivation to push through the training, practices and competitions. It’s the support of the community and the honor of representing an island that holds such a special place in my heart,” she said.

Montgomery had the Hall in mind when she began high school.

“When I first heard about my induction into the Hall of Honor, I was ecstatic. This has been something I’ve been working toward for so long, a goal that I have set for myself since freshman year. To find out that I was able to actually accomplish it is incredible. It is such an honor,” she said.

Calderon graduated before Montgomery attended Lanai, but his accomplishments made an influence.

“I do know Naighel. His Hall of Honor induction showed me that it’s entirely possible for someone from Lanai to receive this honor. He has definitely been an inspiration to me and to so many others on Lanai,” she said.

At 5 feet, 8 inches, Montgomery provided a rare component for Lanai volleyball and basketball. Softball is her best sport. She went 3-3 with a 4.41 ERA, striking out 48 with just five walks in 27 innings pitched. She also hit .769.

Lanai athletic director Roderick Sumagit saw similarities between Montgomery and Calderon early on, the only two from Lanai ever to enter the Hall.

“Like Naighel, she played three sports and was first-team (MIL D-II) in all three. Keala was the student body president and took college classes, one of our five valedictorians. Balancing school, college, practices and games, she’s somebody you really want on your team,” Sumagit said. “What makes Keala special is her work ethic. She doesn’t try to be in the limelight. She just wants to do what’s best for the team. The honor is awesome for her.”

Montgomery’s senior year was the pinnacle, a string of golden memories.

“We qualified for states for the first time in 22 years for Lanai volleyball. During basketball season, my teammates and I placed first in our division, making us the first team in girls and boys basketball to win the MIL (D-II) in our school’s history. Our softball team won MIL for the second straight year,” Montgomery said. “We did this despite struggling at times to get adequate numbers and overcoming injuries.”

She embraced all three sports and never regretted that choice.

“I would tell my younger self to trust herself, to have fun and do your best in everything you do. There will be some pressures to focus primarily on softball, but you don’t need to limit yourself to one sport. Play them all and enjoy it,” Montgomery said.

There is one facet she would have done differently.

“The biggest difference I would make would be getting into the weight room sooner. I have always been taller than most everyone else on the court and field, but only recently got the added benefit of the weight room,” she said.

Montgomery will attend Kenyon College (Ohio) and play softball.

“I’d like to give a big shoutout to my parents for continuing to encourage and support me throughout all of my hectic endeavors. I’d also like to thank my many coaches throughout the years. It is in part thanks to their hard work and dedication that I have been chosen for this honor,” she said.

With that, the school on the smallest island involved in prep sports adds its first female inductee.

“I want people to know that anything is possible if you work hard enough. That you can achieve your goals, even if they seem impossible at the time. I hope to be remembered as someone who has inspired others to strive for success,” Montgomery said. “And be the best version of themselves.”

