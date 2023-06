Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

The top of girls high school golf can be a lonely place.

Raya Nakao is grateful for the joy of success, more so for what it has meant to her teammates. The two-time HHSAA state champion will always remember her first state tournament in 2022 — the event was canceled in ’20 and ’21 — and the way everything turned around.

“I shot 6 under par to finish 9 under,” Nakao said of her comeback win in the two-day championship tournament. “My coach and team immediately came running to hug me, and there were so many emotions in that moment. Everyone was crying, but there was pure joy and triumph in the moment.”

Punahou secured the girls team title, while Nakao claimed her first individual crown. She also carded 67 and 64 at the Ka‘anapali Kai Golf Course on Maui.

“It was announced that I had broken the previous state record, and it’s hard to explain how I felt. I can barely explain it now. It all feels surreal to have that under my belt,” Nakao said. “It always motivates me to continue working hard and to improve to be better than I was the day before.”

2022 also featured Nakao’s title run at the Manoa Cup.

“My final match was against Kara Kaneshiro (of Kalani). I always get asked about our (so-called) rivalry since we’re always usually first and second at tournaments. We can be competitive, but firstly before anything, she’s my best friend,” Nakao said. “I’ve known her for almost 10 years, and it’s been amazing to have grown up with her. We’ve always pushed each other to improve. Without her, I doubt I would’ve pursued the sport as much as I have.”

Nakao edged her pal, 3 and 2, to win the Cup.

“I very much enjoyed getting thrown in the pool at Oahu Country Club with her to celebrate,” she said.

A month ago, Nakao posted 69 and 70 at Wailua Golf Course on Kauai to win the state title, finishing three strokes ahead of Kahuku’s Ava Cepeda.

Nakao has grown into an independent, elite-level competitor, but pleasing mom and dad has not ended.

“Without them, I wouldn’t even have started to play golf. As I grew, they gave me many opportunities to improve and grow as a player. They signed me up for lessons, tournaments, and always were willing to buy me new equipment,” she said.

Parents, of course, can be crispy and sharp.

“Golf is not a cheap sport, and they never fail to remind me about that. I strive to make them proud of their child whenever I compete. This keeps me motivated to continue practicing even when it’s hard to get myself to the course on some days,” Nakao said.

She grew in wisdom over time. There are aspects of golf that she didn’t know before high school. There are some poignant points of perspective now, advice she would give the younger version of herself if she could.

“I would tell myself to be patient and more forgiving. There were many moments where I started to get too frustrated with myself and lost the enjoyment of the game. I wasn’t improving much, and my scores weren’t up to my expectations,” Nakao said. “It was hard to get through my slumps, but I always rose higher than before. I would also tell myself to enjoy every season and every practice. There were many days where I grumbled to myself about having to go to practice instead of going home to nap, but now, I wish I still had another high school season ahead of me.”

Nakao will golf at Oregon State next season.

“My biggest shoutout goes to my (junior golf) coach, Casey Nakama, for all that he has done for my game over the years. He’s spent countless hours giving me lessons and dealing with my swing. He’s not only a coach, he’s like family, too,” she said. “I hope to make him proud as I play throughout college, and I’ll never forget how much of an impact he has made on my life.”

She hopes her legacy will go beyond the links and scores.

“I want to be someone who people enjoy playing with and talking to. My journey is still incomplete. I still have my biggest chapters ahead of me, but I hope I can be an inspiration to junior golfers all over the state. Golf is growing as a sport, especially for women. I want to show that great things can be achieved,” Nakao said. “Everyone has vast amounts of potential and, with hard work, amazing results will follow.”

