Takahashi pays tribute to late mentor Numata in All-Star Game

Zechariah Takahashi waited a long time for a chance to play in the third annual Chace Numata Senior All-Star Game.

The Pearl City catcher made the most of it, powering a two-run, opposite-field home run as the Hawaiian Stars edged the Aloha Stars, 7-5, on a cloudy Saturday afternoon at Joey DeSa Field. Takahashi had singled earlier in the exhibition game, and came to the plate with a runner, Calvin Haas (Leilehua) on base in the bottom of the fifth inning.

“I’ve been working on it a lot lately because before this I was pulling off on everything. That’s my approach now, middle-oppo, and it’s been working,” said Takahashi, who was named the game’s MVP. “I’ve been playing Central (American Legion) a lot. A lot of swings. I’m still in the groove.”

The Hawaiian Stars scored four runs in the fifth, turning a one-run lead into a 7-2 cushion, which held up despite a rally by Team Aloha in the nine-inning contest.

Takahashi first met Numata when he was still in Little League. In eighth grade, Takahashi went to a camp where Numata was an instructor. By then, Numata was playing professionally.

“I grew up playing Pearl City Little League, so I met him choke times before that. I didn’t really understand or know who he was. He was just Coach Numi (Nate Numata)’s son, you know? Later on, I got more into baseball and I started following,” Takahashi recalled.

He didn’t see Numata again until eighth grade.

“I met him again at a catcher’s camp at Mid-Pac. Honestly, he was the coolest guy, the easiest guy to talk to, Everything he did was for everybody else. Super selfless,” Takahashi said. “After the camp, he came up to me and was like, “Hey, you’re going be something later on. Keep working.’ I asked him for his number so we could work out. I got to work out with him one time, and then after that we got busy and he headed back up. Then unfortunately, the accident happened. I wish I got more time to spend with him, but in that short time that I knew him, he was the best guy. I’m glad I got to do that for him today.”

Takahashi will play at Arizona Christian next year.

Chace’s parents, Nate and Cher Numata, remember him well.

“That was just classic. I was sitting next to my wife and when he hit the ball, ‘Oh, my God. Cher, that’s the boy, you know.’ Back then he was really good at his age. He had that desire and Chace was always willing to help out guys who were interested,” Nate Numata said. “Chace would be proud just watch these guys play again, just high schoolers just starting. In pro ball, sometimes you forget the passion that got you there. It’s a job. These guys, it’s still a game, so it’s fun. It’s exciting to watch these guys to this.”

Chace Numata, a Pearl City graduate, died in 2019 from injuries suffered in a skateboarding accident.

Baldwin standout Kuhio Aloy made the trip to Oahu and socked a deep triple to center, scoring the first of Hawaiian’s four runs in the fifth frame. Aloy is heading to BYU on Wednesday. While most players used BBCOR bats, Aloy used a wooden bat.

“Today was great. I had fun, enjoyed playing with the boys, doing what I do,” Aloy said. “I’m just glad to make it. I’m heading out to summer ball, get some college classes in. I’m going to responsible, do my laundry, homework. Not having my parents around. Probably be a little struggle, but I’ll do it. I always wanted to get out of the islands and play baseball.”

Shayde Koga (Moanalua) had an RBI single in the first inning when the Hawaiian Stars took a 3-2 lead. He also stole two bases in the fifth inning and finished with two runs scored. Calvin Haas (Mililani) had an RBI single in the first inning, and in the fifth, walked, stole a base and scored on Takahashi’s blast.

Kadence Barcenilla (Waipahu) ripped a two-run triple for Team Aloha in the seventh inning. Damien’s Jamieson Pabalan socked a two-run triple in the seventh.

Saint Louis standout Jacob Villacorte played third base and took the mound in the ninth inning, his first stint since the state tournament. He had an RBI single in the first inning, scoring Crusader teammate Ryder Okimoto.

“I was glad to play. It’s been good to take a break (since states). I’m going to use this game to see what I’ve got to work on and go from there,” said Villacorte, who will play for Chaminade next season. “Honestly, hitting and pitching are what I’m looking forward to.”

He had a scoreless ninth inning.

“Today, it felt great, man. I’m surprised I did pretty well,” said Villacorte, who has ties to the Numata family.

“I used to hit with his dad in their backyard. He was in the pros. I used to hit with him and his brother. I used to have a good bond with him,” Villacorte said.

Waianae pitcher Joeziah Clifton had a solid, scoreless inning on the mound. He normally plays shortstop.

“The last time I pitched was states. I just had fun,” he said.

Radford pitcher Caden Noble got two innings on the mound.

“I was working my fastball and curve ball today. I was hitting my spots,” the right-hander said.

Noble will enroll at Georgetown College (Ky.), where he will major in electrical engineering and continue pitching.

Team Hawaiian wore all-purple hats with the game’s title on the logo. Team Aloha wore purple hats with white siding. Players wore the school team’s uniforms. The hats were sponsored by SportStan.

“It’s for a good cause and I just wanted to make sure that we can showcase everybody,” game organizer Eric Tokunaga said. “We left a lot of good players, couldn’t make all the calls, but we’re just trying to do something.”

Takahashi’s home run was especially thrilling for family and friends who are keeping Numata’s memory alive.