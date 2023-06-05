Honolulu Zoo wants your help naming the baby rhino

Akamu, Ardi, or Hiapo?

The Honolulu Zoo has narrowed the choices down to three, and invites the public to help name its new baby rhino, which was born April 19 to Aria, his mother, and Kendi, his father.

The male, baby rhino continues to nurse and has gained over 100 pounds since birth, weighing in at about 175 pounds, zoo officials said, but still less than a tenth of what his dad, Kendi, weighs, at approximately 2,450 pounds.

Honolulu Zoo staff have selected three names for the public to choose from — Akamu, which is Hawaiian for Adam, and inspired by the DC Comics character, Black Adam, since he is a black rhino; Ardi, which is a combination of his parent’s names; and Hiapo, which means first-born in Hawaiian.

Zoo visitors can view all three Eastern black rhinos in the African Savanna and help pick a name for the calf.

Three voting donation boxes — one for each name — will be set up at the zoo’s Kapahulu Market, which sells food and beverages. Visitors can either vote at one of these boxes during zoo hours or online at honoluluzoo.org until July 9.

The name earning the highest donation amount will be the winner, according to zoo officials. All donations will go to the Honolulu Zoo Society to support enrichment for the baby rhino.

“The staff are thrilled to work with and watch the baby rhino grow,” said Honolulu Zoo Director Linda Santos in a news release. “They have thoughtfully selected names based on their observations of his personality and character. We encourage the public to visit the zoo and check out the baby rhino on exhibit or via our live rhino cam online, and to help us pick his name.”

Kendi and Aria are a breeding pair participating in the Association of Zoos and Aquariums Species Survival Plan. They are critically endangered Eastern black rhinos, which are the smaller of the two African rhino species, with the other being the white rhino.

Visitors are encouraged to be respectful while viewing the rhinos and taking photos.

Honolulu Zoo is open daily from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., except for Christmas Day, with zoo grounds closing at 4 p.m.