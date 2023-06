Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

There’s currently no limit on the number of surfing contests on Oahu’s South Shore, but this would change under new Shore Water Rules that are under discussion by the city Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR). The draft rules are largely based on current demand, however, and while contest promoters endorse that, some surfers are peeved that they won’t get their breaks back.

There’s still time to have a say in the decision-making: The draft rules will be presented at a DPR public meeting, and are being reviewed by the state’s Small Business Regulatory Review Board. See a draft at 808ne.ws/3C65aCW .