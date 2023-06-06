‘American Idol’ champ Iam Tongi to headline Turtle Bay concert

“American Idol” champion Iam Tongi will perform on July 1, the first day of Ohana Day 2023, which is now a two-day concert to be held at Turtle Bay Resort, organizers said.

Likkle Jordee and Na Hoku Hanohano Award winners Kapena, Paula Fuga and Natural Vibrations will perform on July 2.

After announcing a one-day show featuring Tongi earlier today, promoter TMR Events said this afternoon that “overwhelming feedback and careful consideration” led them to make the concert a two-day event.

Advance ticket prices were raised to $39 (general admission) and $89 (VIP), and are good for both days. Anyone who bought tickets earlier today at the lower prices can still attend both days. Admission is free for ages 5 and under.

Doors will open at 3 p.m. on both days. Parking will open 2 p.m. and passes can be purchased in advance for $15 a day. Parking will be $25 a day if purchased on the day of the show.

For information, or to buy tickets and parking passes, visit tmrevents.net.