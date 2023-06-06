Firefighters put out blaze at Ewa Beach home

The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at a home in Ewa Beach late Monday night.

Firefighters received a 911 call at 11:41 p.m. for the fire at 91-1001 Keaunui Drive in Ewa Beach.

Seven units and 23 personnel responded, with the first unit arriving on scene six minutes later to find a fire in the rear of the two-story home.

At the time, the home’s occupants were using a garden hose to control the fire.

Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control at 11:50 p.m., and declared it extinguished at 11:55 p.m.

No injuries were reported. No damage estimates are available at this time.