Firefighters put out blaze at Ewa Beach home

The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire that broke out at a home in Ewa Beach late Monday night.
Firefighters received a 911 call at 11:41 p.m. for the fire at 91-1001 Keaunui Drive in Ewa Beach.
Seven units and 23 personnel responded, with the first unit arriving on scene six minutes later to find a fire in the rear of the two-story home.
At the time, the home’s occupants were using a garden hose to control the fire.
Firefighters quickly brought the fire under control at 11:50 p.m., and declared it extinguished at 11:55 p.m.
No injuries were reported. No damage estimates are available at this time.
