Lahaina man on ebike dies after struck by truck

A 62-year-old Lahaina man has died after being struck by a pickup truck this morning while riding an e-bike, according to the Maui Police Department.

Based on a preliminary investigation, police said at about 8:21 a.m., the man was attempting to travel east across the Lahaina Bypass and Honoapiilani Highway intersection when a black 1999 Toyota Tacoma collided into him.

The driver, a 28-year-old woman from Lahaina, remained on the scene.

Police said the bicyclist — who was not wearing a helmet – was ejected onto the roadway and succumbed to his injuries at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

At this time, police do not believe speed was a factor in the collision. The involvement of alcohol and drugs is pending toxicology results.

Police said this was Maui County’s sixth traffic fatality this year compared to 11 at the same time last year.