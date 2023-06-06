Letter: ‘Biggest Little Airshow’ a big hit at Ford Island

Many kudos to the Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum for bringing back this past weekend its exciting “Biggest Little Airshow,” featuring beautifully detailed radio-controlled model aircraft, from old bi-wings to 10-foot fighter jets that can travel at nearly 200 miles per hour. It’s the first time back since COVID-19.

The accomplished model pilots demonstrated exciting aerobatics. It took place on Ford Island in the middle of Pearl Harbor.

Visitors also could see first-hand some of the destruction wrought there on Dec. 7, 1941, with strafing bullet holes left visible in some of the old hangars’ windows and siding.

Jim Kennedy

Ewa Beach

