Letter: Blangiardi doesn’t act like people’s politician

When Rick Blangiardi was sworn in as mayor of Honolulu on Jan. 2, 2021, I was hopeful that he would live up to his campaign as the people’s politician.

Unfortunately, he has not met that promise. He approves of huge salary increases for himself and others, and a 64% increase to the City Council, saying that “being the manager of 10,000 people and a $4.5 billion budget” warrants a pay increase.

Property owners have seen one of the greatest single-year increases in their property taxes. The mayor has suggested only a $300 deduction for a single year.

Neighborhood vacation rentals that used to provide needy homeowners a chance to meet expenses are now illegal. Hotels have reaped the benefit of more room rentals and income.

And last but not least, the mayor now proposes continuing rail to Ala Moana and an additional station in Kapolei.

How could we be fooled again?

Earl F. Arakaki

Ewa Beach

