Letter: Out-of-control spending real scourge of default

As soon as Congress passed legislation raising the debt ceiling, U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, the Democrats’ leader in the Senate, declared, “We saved the country from the scourge of default.”

Is he kidding? It was Schumer and his buddies in Congress who took our country to the brink of a government default by their out-of-control spending.

Our government, that’s you and me, is $32 trillion in debt, and we’re supposed to thank the politicians for pulling up short of the cliff. Give me a break!

Bob Lamborn

Liliha

