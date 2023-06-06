Off The News: Idyllic status quo at Dillingham Ranch

After more than three decades of uncertainty and community concerns, historic Dillingham Ranch’s future finally appears settled — and it’s a win for the idyllic status quo.

Buying the Mokuleia property for $36.5 million in March, Peter J. Nolan, chairman of California-based Nolan Capital, said he intends to keep the property in agriculture and just “fix what’s there.” Many of his companies, some with Hawaii ties, are agricultural enterprises, including a California vineyard and ranch.

This bodes well for Dillingham Ranch, which has seen a succession of owners since the 1990s be rebuffed on proposed developments, ranging from a golf course resort to a housing subdivision.