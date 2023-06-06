Off The News: Idyllic status quo at Dillingham Ranch

After more than three decades of uncertainty and community concerns, historic Dillingham Ranch’s future finally appears settled — and it’s a win for the idyllic status quo.
Buying the Mokuleia property for $36.5 million in March, Peter J. Nolan, chairman of California-based Nolan Capital, said he intends to keep the property in agriculture and just “fix what’s there.” Many of his companies, some with Hawaii ties, are agricultural enterprises, including a California vineyard and ranch.
This bodes well for Dillingham Ranch, which has seen a succession of owners since the 1990s be rebuffed on proposed developments, ranging from a golf course resort to a housing subdivision.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.