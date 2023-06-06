Tofu skin is a byproduct of the heating of soy milk to make tofu, but it’s a useful main product as the centerpiece of a multi-textured dish.

The skin is a thin layer skimmed off the top of the hot soy milk. If you’re lucky, you can find it fresh, but it is usually found dried, sold in sticks in many supermarkets. It is called yuba in Japanese, foo jook in Cantonese and dried beancurd in English.

Give it a good soak in warm water and toss it in soups, stews or stir-fries. It’s a great way to enjoy the benefits of tofu, but with a chewy texture.

The photo shows this dish made with won bok, but you could use any cabbage in the choy family: bok choy, pak choy, choy sum, kai choy … or even plain old head cabbage.

Add mushrooms or dried fungus if you like, for added color and texture.

Tofu Skin With Chinese Cabbage

Ingredients:

• Half of a 5-ounce package dried beancurd sticks

• Warm water for soaking

• 1 pound Chinese cabbage

• 2 tablespoons vegetable oil

• 1 teaspoon minced ginger

• 2 large cloves garlic, minced

• 1 teaspoon mushroom seasoning powder or vegetable bouillon

• 2 tablespoons water

• 1 teaspoon sesame oil

Directions:

Soak dried beancurd in water 1-2 hours until soft. Cut into 2-inch lengths, squeezing them dry.

Wash cabbage well and cut into 2-inch pieces.

Heat oil in a wok or skillet over medium heat. Add ginger and garlic; cook a few seconds until fragrant. Turn up heat and add cabbage. Sprinkle with mushroom seasoning; toss.

When cabbage starts to wilt, add water and beancurd sticks. Cover and let steam 1 minute.

Drizzle with sesame oil just before serving.

Serves 4.

Approximate nutrient analysis per serving: 190 calories, 13 g fat, 2 g saturated fat, 0 mg cholesterol, 200 mg sodium, 11 g carbohydrate, 3 g fiber, 4 g sugar, 10 g protein. Nutritional analysis provided by Joannie Dobbs, Ph.D., C.N.S.

The Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation is an international nonprofit with a local office in Kaimuki. Its mission of community service includes the promotion of a healthy vegetarian lifestyle. To learn more, visit facebook.com/hawaiitzuchi or call 808-737-8885.