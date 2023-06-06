Hot and new

Looking for new dining experiences? Check out these recently opened spots.

More to ‘talk’ about

Talk Kaimuki (3601 Waialae Ave.) is a coffee shop during the day and a cocktail bar at night (specifically Thursdays-Saturdays). The biz just launched a new pizza menu that features chef Tanya Rose’s housemade focaccia slices ($8). Flavors include pepperoni; salami, provolone and roasted red pepper; ricotta, garlic and extra-virgin olive oil; and fig, rosemary, ricotta and balsamic.

Be sure to try the “bomb” grilled cheeses that feature Breadshop’s focaccia, along with brie, shredded cheese, Parmesan and Dijon aioli. Options include honey and ham ($15), fig jam ($15), pesto ($15) and Truff’d ($16.50).

Call 808-737-7444 or visit talkkaimuki.com.

Pizzas and pastas in hawaii kai

Repetti’s Pizza & Provisions (377 Keahole St. Ste. C-4) serves up thin-crust, Jersey-style pizzas, pastas and Italian subs in Hawaii Kai. The biz — which opened last fall — is the sister company of Prison Street Pizza on Maui.

The pizza menu has choices like Repetti’s Special ($30) — made with pepperoni, peppers, sausage, mushrooms and onions — pesto special ($30) and margherita ($30). Cheese pizza slices are also available ($3.50 each). Of the sandwiches, the Italian sub ($10.95)—salami, Provolone, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and Italian vinaigrette — is the most popular.

Call 808-374-9973 or visit repettispizza.com.

New bakery and butcher shop

The wait is over — The Local General Store (3458 Waialae Ave.) has a new brick and mortar in Kaimuki. The business used to be at the weekly farmers markets. The store is currently open Thursdays-Mondays (8 a.m.-2 p.m. bakery; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. butcher counter).

The biz is part bakery and part whole animal butcher shop. The whole animal butcher program sources pork, beef, chicken, venison and lamb from local farmers that sustainably and humanely raise their animals.

Popular baked goods include chocolate ganache croissants ($5.17) and twice-baked s’mores croissants ($5.85). Some of the pastries, like featured danishes, will rotate, depending on seasonal ingredients. Follow the biz on Instagram (@thelocalgeneralstorehi).

