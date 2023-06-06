There’s no one-size-fits-all dirty martini

A classic dirty martini can be made, depending on drinker’s preference, with all gin or all vodka, but using half gin, half vodka — with some vermouth and brine — results in a drink that leans a bit fresher and cleaner. (Should you prefer to stick with one spirit, use 2 1/2 ounces of either gin or vodka in this recipe.) Olive brine keeps the drink in the classics lane, or swap in a less traditional brine, such as cornichon, pickled jalapeño, pickled tomato or preserved lemon and change up the garnish to match. Or simply stick with the olives, which are a perennial favorite for a reason.

Dirty Martini

Ingredients:

• Ice

• 1 1/4 ounces gin

• 1 1/4 ounces vodka

• 3/4 ounce dry vermouth

• 1/4 to 1/2 ounce olive brine, to taste

• Olives (such as Castelvetrano or Manzanilla), for serving

Directions:

Fill a mixing glass with ice. Add the gin, vodka, dry vermouth and brine. Stir for 30 seconds, then strain into a chilled coupe, Nick and Nora or, if you must, martini glass. Garnish with the olives.

Total time: 5 minutes, makes 1 drink.