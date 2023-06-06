This fast sheet-pan dinner boasts salmon

Sheet pans aren’t just great for cooking vegetables. You can also put them to use when it’s time to throw some protein into the mix, as in this done-in-a-flash broiled salmon. Even better, there are all manner of ways you can flavor your salmon — brown sugar and mustard, miso and mirin, citrus and herbs — while sticking to this broiling blueprint.
Broiled Salmon with Mustard and Lemon
Ingredients:
• 2 (6- to 8-ounce) skin-on salmon fillets, each about 1-inch thick
• 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt (such as Diamond Crystal), plus more to taste
• Freshly ground black pepper
• 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
• 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
• Lemon wedges, for serving
Directions:
Position one oven rack 6 inches from the broiler heat source then heat the broiler. Season the salmon fillets all over with 1/2 teaspoon salt and a couple of grinds of pepper and place them on an aluminum foil-lined sheet pan, skin side down.
In a small bowl, whisk the oil and mustard until well mixed. Brush the tops and sides of the salmon with this mustard mixture.
Broil until the salmon is opaque with a deep brown crust, about 6 to 8 minutes for medium-rare. (The center of the fillets will be dark pink, if you pierce one with a paring knife and take a look.) If your fillets are thinner, reduce cooking time by 1 to 2 minutes. If you prefer more well-done fish, add 1 or 2 minutes to the cooking time.
Squeeze a lemon wedge all over the cooked salmon fillets, then serve salmon with more lemon wedges on the side.
Total time: 15 minutes, serves 2.
And to Drink … :
Many wine lovers recognize salmon as a fish to eat with red wine, notably Burgundy or pinot noir. While that can be a wonderful pairing, the pungent mustard-and-lemon flavors in this broiled salmon recipe would go best with a white wine. My top choice would be dry riesling, whether from Germany, Alsace or Austria. A modest one would be fine, but this dish would complement an excellent bottle, too. If not riesling, how about a Chablis? The same is true: A young village wine would be good, a premier or grand cru with a little age even better. Other options? An Oregon chardonnay, a Savennières from the Loire Valley or a good assyrtiko from Santorini would all be delicious. If you are set on red, try a good cru Beaujolais. — ERIC ASIMOV
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.