On the Move: Grant Chun, Suzanne P. Vares-Lum and Helene Feagaimaalii

AARP Hawaii has named former Maui County Managing Director Grant Chun to its Executive Council, a team of volunteers who provide strategic direction and leadership of AARP priorities in Hawaii. Chun is currently executive director of Hale Maha, a nonprofit developer and owner of housing for low-income seniors and families. He was previously a vice president of A&B properties and practiced law with Carlsmith Ball and Case &Lynch’s Maui offices. He served as managing director in Mayor James Apana’s administration from 1999 to 2002.
Bank of Hawaii Corp.’s board of directors has elected Suzanne P. Vares-Lum to serve on its board effective May 26 until the annual election of directors at the bank’s next annual shareholders meeting. Vares-Lum serves on Bank of Hawaii’s Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee and Fiduciary and Investment Management Committee. In January 2022 she took office as president of the East-West Center in Honolulu as the first woman and Native Hawaiian to lead the center. A retired U.S. Army major general, Vares-Lum served for 34 years. She brings decades of executive leadership and planning experience, culminating in over five years at U.S. Indo-Pacific Command. Prior to the East-West Center, she founded Vares-Lum Indo-Pacific Consulting LLC, providing consulting services on regional issues.
Kupu, a conservation and youth education nonprofit organization, has appointed Helene Feagaimaalii as a food and beverage manager. Feagaimaalii has over 20 years of experience, most recently as director of food and beverage with the Hawai‘i Convention Center. She holds a certification in legal studies from the University of Hawaii. Her last name was incorrect in an On the Move published June 2.
