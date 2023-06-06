Waimanalo pavilion meeting scheduled

City officials invite Waimanalo residents and the general public to a meeting Thursday to discuss the city’s proposal to rebuild the pavilion at Waimanalo Beach Park. The meeting is from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the Waimanalo District Park Gymnasium.

At the meeting, attendees can ask questions, share concerns and provide input about the pavilion’s design to the Honolulu Department of Design and Construction, Department of Parks and Recreation and consultant Planning Solutions Inc.

“This is a valuable opportunity for residents to learn more about the project and have their voices heard,” city officials said in a news release.

The new pavilion will replace the park’s original pavilion, which was removed in 2019 due to structural safety issues. City officials said that they will restore the pavilion to its original form, “as we understand the importance the pavilion held for the community.”

The pavilion project also involves an environmental assessment for the conditions of the recreation building and comfort station, structures adjacent to the pavilion. The city intends to improve these structures in the future and is obtaining permits for all three projects. However, the construction of the pavilion will start first. City officials said additional public meetings will be held regarding the recreation building and the comfort station projects in the future.