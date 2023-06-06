comscore Television and radio – June 6, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Television and radio – June 6, 2023

  • Today
  • Updated 10:42 pm
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.
**—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
Today
  TIME TV CH HT
BASEBALL: MLB
Dodgers at Reds 1 p.m. SNLA NS/217 NA
Mets at Braves 1 p.m. TBS 28/551 121
Regional coverage 3:30 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Cubs at Angels 3:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*
Basketball: wnba
Fever at Sky 2 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83
Sparks at Storm 4 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83
SOCCER
Libertadores: Athletico-PR vs. Libertad noon BEIN NA/229* NA
Libertadores: Boca vs. Colo-Colo 2 p.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
Libertadores: Club Bolivar vs. Cerro Porteño 4 p.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
TENNIS
French Open (continued) midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
French Open 8:15 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
French Open 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
 
Wednesday
  TIME TV CH HT
Australian rules football: AFL Premiership
Sydney Swans vs. St. Kilda Saints 11 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA
BASEBALL: MLB
Athletics at Pirates 6:30 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Regional coverage 1 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Dodgers at Reds 1 p.m. SNLA NS/217 NA
Cubs at Angels 3:30 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*
Regional coverage 5 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Basketball: nba finals
Game 3: Nuggets at Heat 2:30 p.m. KITV 4 4
SOCCER
Libertadores: Nacional vs. Internacional noon BEIN NA/229* NA
NWSL: Orlando Pride at NJ/NY Gotham 1:30 p.m. CBSSN NA/247 83
Libertadores: CA River Plate vs. Fluminense 2:30 p.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
Canadian: Vancouver FC vs. CF Montreal 4 p.m. FS2 NA/241* 76*
Libertadores: Strongest vs. Sport. Cristal 4:30 p.m. BEIN NA/229* NA
Softball: women’s college world series finals
Game 1: Florida State vs. Oklahoma 2 p.m. ESPN NA/222 70
TENNIS
French Open (continued) midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
French Open 8:15 a.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Track and field: ncaa outdoor tournament
Men’s Day 1 1:30 p.m ESPN2 NA/224 74
 
RADIO
Today
  TIME STATION
MLB: Giants at Rockies 2:10 p.m. 1500-AM
MLB: Cubs at Angels 3:38 p.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM
 
Wednesday
  TIME STATION
Women’s CWS, G1: Florida State vs. Oklahoma 2 p.m. 1500-AM
NBA Finals, G3: Nuggets at Heat 2:30 p.m. 92.7-FM/1420-AM
MLB: Cubs at Angels 3:38 p.m. 95.1-FM/760-AM
