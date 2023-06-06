Television and radio – June 6, 2023

|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.
|**—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|Today
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Dodgers at Reds
|1 p.m.
|SNLA
|NS/217
|NA
|Mets at Braves
|1 p.m.
|TBS
|28/551
|121
|Regional coverage
|3:30 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Cubs at Angels
|3:30 p.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|Basketball: wnba
|Fever at Sky
|2 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247
|83
|Sparks at Storm
|4 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247
|83
|SOCCER
|Libertadores: Athletico-PR vs. Libertad
|noon
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|Libertadores: Boca vs. Colo-Colo
|2 p.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|Libertadores: Club Bolivar vs. Cerro Porteño
|4 p.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|TENNIS
|French Open (continued)
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|French Open
|8:15 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|French Open
|11 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Wednesday
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|Australian rules football: AFL Premiership
|Sydney Swans vs. St. Kilda Saints
|11 p.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Athletics at Pirates
|6:30 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Regional coverage
|1 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Dodgers at Reds
|1 p.m.
|SNLA
|NS/217
|NA
|Cubs at Angels
|3:30 p.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|Regional coverage
|5 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Basketball: nba finals
|Game 3: Nuggets at Heat
|2:30 p.m.
|KITV
|4
|4
|SOCCER
|Libertadores: Nacional vs. Internacional
|noon
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|NWSL: Orlando Pride at NJ/NY Gotham
|1:30 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247
|83
|Libertadores: CA River Plate vs. Fluminense
|2:30 p.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|Canadian: Vancouver FC vs. CF Montreal
|4 p.m.
|FS2
|NA/241*
|76*
|Libertadores: Strongest vs. Sport. Cristal
|4:30 p.m.
|BEIN
|NA/229*
|NA
|Softball: women’s college world series finals
|Game 1: Florida State vs. Oklahoma
|2 p.m.
|ESPN
|NA/222
|70
|TENNIS
|French Open (continued)
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|French Open
|8:15 a.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Track and field: ncaa outdoor tournament
|Men’s Day 1
|1:30 p.m
|ESPN2
|NA/224
|74
|RADIO
|Today
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Giants at Rockies
|2:10 p.m.
|1500-AM
|MLB: Cubs at Angels
|3:38 p.m.
|95.1-FM/760-AM
|Wednesday
|TIME
|STATION
|Women’s CWS, G1: Florida State vs. Oklahoma
|2 p.m.
|1500-AM
|NBA Finals, G3: Nuggets at Heat
|2:30 p.m.
|92.7-FM/1420-AM
|MLB: Cubs at Angels
|3:38 p.m.
|95.1-FM/760-AM
Sports | TV Radio
Television and radio – June 6, 2023
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.Get It Now
Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.
Be the first to knowGet web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.