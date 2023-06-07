Letter: Tech campus gets funds, but Kihei students don’t

So, I guess the state starts funding the First Responder Technology Campus but won’t finish the job for the students in Kihei who need the overpass to cross the highway safely to their school (“$50M state budget item at center of transparency debate,” Star-Advertiser, June 4; “Guarded hope greets stalled opening of Maui school,” Star-Advertiser, March 23).

The students have only been waiting a couple of years. It has been written that most first responders do not favor this unnecessary project in Mililani, but it was revived by guess who?

Good going, legislators. We know where your heart is.

Jean Toyama

Downtown Honolulu

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter