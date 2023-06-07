Off The News: Giving playing fields a needed rest

A long rest is a crucial part of maintenance for humans — and the maintenance of their playing fields, such as at Central Oahu Regional Park (CORP). Hawaii’s weather enables year-round sports, but the turf takes a beating and weeds keep growing all the while.

But CORP has 12 fields, too, so that enables two at a time to be shut down for the prescribed June through August period, with 10 still available for use. It’s a maintenance plan that should work, but would be tough to endure at smaller parks.