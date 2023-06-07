Takemura receives CSC academic honors

Chaminade catcher Keaolani Takemura was named to the College Sports Communicators Division II Softball Academic All-America third team on Tuesday.
Takemura, a junior from Mid-Pacific Institute, has a cumulative grade-point average of 3.92 in psychology. On the field, she batted .389 with 41 RBIs, a .445 on-base percentage and a .584 slugging percentage.
She was previously voted a All-PacWest first-team member and named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-West Region team and Division 2 Conference Commissioners Association All-West Region team.
