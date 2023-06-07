comscore Takemura receives CSC academic honors | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii Beat | Sports

Takemura receives CSC academic honors

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 11:24 pm
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • COURTESY CHAMINADE ATHLETICS Keaolani Takemura

    COURTESY CHAMINADE ATHLETICS

    Keaolani Takemura

Chaminade catcher Keaolani Takemura was named to the College Sports Communicators Division II Softball Academic All-America third team on Tuesday.

Takemura, a junior from Mid-Pacific Institute, has a cumulative grade-point average of 3.92 in psychology. On the field, she batted .389 with 41 RBIs, a .445 on-base percentage and a .584 slugging percentage.

She was previously voted a All-PacWest first-team member and named to the National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-West Region team and Division 2 Conference Commissioners Association All-West Region team.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Stephen Tsai: Tua’s mom, Sapolu’s wife to help guide parents in college preparation
Next Story
Television and radio – June 7, 2023

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up