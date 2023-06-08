Pearl City District Park Pool reopens after years of repairs

City officials this morning held a blessing for the grand reopening of the Pearl City District Park Pool after being closed for nearly five years.

The pool is open just in time for Summer Fun, according to the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation in a news release.

According to officials, the 25-yard pool was initially closed in November 2018 for an extensive repair project to improve tiling, lane markers, pump room, drainage, concrete spalling, and plastering.

During the work, other issues were uncovered — primarily with the pool’s electric bonding — which led to significant delays in the pool’s reopening. Officials said these extra issues required additional procurement, funding, and contract work, resulting in the extended closure.

Looking forward, the city said it will inspect its park pool facilities more holistically before beginning contract work, with the goal of incorporating all needed repairs into one contract.

The city is also looking to hire lifeguards. Those interested in the part-time positions should visit bit.ly/OahuPools, call 808-768-6790, or email dprdistrictV@honolulu.gov.

Pool hours are posted online at pros.hnl.info.