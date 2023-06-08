Letter: Heed Mother Nature, leave wildlife alone

No doubt the visitor to Yellowstone who acted in a compassionate manner when he pushed a newborn bison up a riverbank needs to remember this the next time he wants to commune with nature: Mother Nature is a tough mother (“Hawaii man pleads guilty to picking up Yellowstone bison calf,” Star-Advertiser, Top News, May 31).

I watch many nature programs and it is not easy to see a lioness bring down a lovely gazelle or a crocodile lunching on a migrating wildebeest, but I think to myself, every creature has to eat to survive. That is Ma Nature’s way of caring for her creatures. People visiting the great outdoors should remember that also.

To get close to a seemingly abandoned wild baby and possibly touch it ensures that baby will be rejected by its mother due to the human scent. Besides being tough, nature is also bountiful. After the “saved” bison was euthanized, soon another baby will take its place.

Daci Armstrong

Kakaako

