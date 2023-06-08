comscore Off The News: Five years to fix Pearl City pool | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Off the News

Off The News: Five years to fix Pearl City pool

  Today
  Updated 8:38 pm
At long last, the Pearl City District Park Pool was to reopen today, with a blessing attended by city officials and the area’s elected politicos.

It’s been nearly five years — five — since the pool was closed for what initially was to be a short period for improvements. But when more problems were found, long-suffering residents watched as the pool water got muckier and greener with algae over time.

Let’s hope the maintenance issues are completely resolved, as well as lifeguard staffing issues, which the city also had cited as a factor in the pool’s long closure.

