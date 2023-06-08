Scoreboard – June 8, 2023

CALENDAR
Today
No local sporting events scheduled
FRIDAY
No local sporting events scheduled
SOFTBALL
NCAA Division I World Series
Championship Series
(Best-of-3; x-if necessary)
At Oklahoma City, Okla.
Wednesday
Oklahoma 5, Florida St. 0
W—Jordy Bahl. L—Mack Leonard.
Leading hitters—OU: Kinzie Hansen 2-4, 2b, 2 RBIs; Alyssa Brito 2-2; Rylie Boone 2-3, 2 2bs.
Today
Game 2: Oklahoma vs. Florida State,
1:30 p.m.
Friday
x-Game 3: Oklahoma vs. Florida St., 2 p.m.
Makua Alii
Wednesday
Hui Ohana 12, Fat Katz 7
Sportsmen 15, Waipio 12
Kupuna Kane 7, Lokahi 0
Aikane 22, Islanders 10
Bad Company 19, Action 12
Golden Eagles 15, Makules 8
Go Deep 17, Kool Katz 10
Sons Of Hawaii 15, Zen 12
Hawaiians 17, Firehouse 16
Ho‘o Ikaika 15, Yankees 2
P.H. Shipyard 8, Na Kahuna 7
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.