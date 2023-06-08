UH volleyball reloads, adds transfer setter from Lewis

Kevin Kauling spent part of his Wednesday on a family fishing trip, reeling in catfish and bass near his grandmother’s home in Illinois.

As a 6-foot-8 setter with All-America credentials, Kauling himself represents a significant catch for the University of Hawaii men’s volleyball program.

A graduate transfer who spent four seasons at Lewis, Kauling was among four additions to the roster announced by the UH this week, bringing the Warriors’ incoming class for the 2024 season to seven.

“I’m super excited,” Kauling said in a phone interview from his home near Chicago after the fishing trip. “I’m looking forward most to the grind of the fall. I know we have a lot of new pieces coming in and the core group is still there, which makes it super exciting. I am really looking forward to being a part of the grind that they talk about.”

Kauling was named an AVCA second-team All-American in 2022, was an honorable mention selection in 2020 and ’21 and will have one year of eligibility with the Warriors, joining a program that reached the national final each of the last four seasons and claimed the title in 2021 and ’22.

“Obviously the goal is to end at the national championship stage and win the final game,” he said.

Along with signing Kauling, the Warriors added two international pin hitters in opposite/outside hitter Aleksa Mandic, a 6-5 freshman from Serbia, and Oguzhan Oguz, a 6-8 opposite from Turkey who played at the University of Jamestown in North Dakota last season.

Mandic joins the Warriors with a decorated career in the junior ranks in Serbia. Oguz was an NAIA All-America honorable mention after leading Jamestown with 4.20 kills per set and 31 aces.

UH also announced the addition of libero Ryan Sears as a walk-on from Redondo Union (Calif.) High School. The newcomers join the Moanalua trio of 6-4 Kai Rodriguez, 6-8 Justin Todd and 6-7 Zack Yewchuk in the Warriors’ recruiting class. The Na Menehune standouts were named AVCA Boys High School First-Team All-Americans on Wednesday.

Kauling helped Lewis reach the national semifinals in Columbus, Ohio, in 2021 when the Flyers finished 21-3. His junior year included two matches in SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center for the Outrigger Invitational and he distributed 23 assists in the opener, a UH sweep, and matched Warrior setter Jakob Thelle with 31 assists in the four-set rematch.

“The experience was amazing,” Kauling said of playing in the Sheriff Center. “I didn’t think I would ever be able to play there again, but I’m honored and I’m super excited to have the opportunity to do so.”

He played in 19 matches this spring before a fractured finger in his right hand effectively ended his senior season. At the time, he was averaging 7.43 assists per set and had 40 kills and nine aces in those 53 sets.

As he looked to spend his final year of eligibility at UH, he followed the Warriors’ run to the NCAA final with Thelle running the attack on his way to earning the AVCA National Player of the Year award.

“Obviously, as a setter you think a lot about, ‘if I was in that position what would I have done?’ ” Kauling said. “A lot of times you look at Jakob and what he did and what he does well with the group and my goal is to keep that going.

“I’m not Jakob, that’s not who I am. Jakob is an incredible setter. But a big thing for me is I want to keep the flow going with what they have created and also bring a little bit of what I bring to the table and my own craft.”

Kauling said his hand is fully healed and didn’t wait long to get back on the court after receiving medical clearance.

“The first two days back I felt like I probably got three hours of sleep because I’m just playing all the time,” he said.

Kauling said he was able to connect with the returning Warriors during a recent visit and Thelle was among those to help welcome him.

“Jakob said if you ever have any questions about the offense or anything he would always be there for a call,” Kauling said. “I didn’t expect that, but I really, really appreciated it because it just shows you how great everybody is with the family culture at UH.”