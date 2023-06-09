comscore Teen in serious condition after Waimanalo moped crash | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Teen in serious condition after Waimanalo moped crash

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 2:18 pm
A teen riding a moped Thursday evening is in serious condition following a traffic accident in Waimanalo.

Paramedics from Honolulu Emergency Medical Services treated the boy, 17, at the scene at Hihimanu Street near Waimanalo District Park at about 5 p.m. Thursday, and took him to the hospital in serious conditon.

EMS said the teen suffered multiple injuries.

No further details on the traffic accident were available.

