Teen in serious condition after Waimanalo moped crash

A teen riding a moped Thursday evening is in serious condition following a traffic accident in Waimanalo.

Paramedics from Honolulu Emergency Medical Services treated the boy, 17, at the scene at Hihimanu Street near Waimanalo District Park at about 5 p.m. Thursday, and took him to the hospital in serious conditon.

EMS said the teen suffered multiple injuries.

No further details on the traffic accident were available.