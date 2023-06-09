Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Starting July 1, it will be illegal to ship tobacco products, including electronic smoking devices and e-liquids, into the islands to people and businesses without a license. A story on Page B2 Wednesday reported incorrect information.