Letter: Corporate America controls Hawaii tourism

I’m writing on behalf of my parents, kanaka ‘oiwi and owners of a bed and breakfast operation.

Weeks ago my sister and I made an appearance at Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s town hall meeting, wanting clarity on why our family’s business was to be regulated and fined. It has been operating since 2019 and has the necessary permits to welcome guests.

Being a steward of this land is to share aloha — not the curated kind from Waikiki. Bill 41 is set to cater to lobbyists from the hotels and resorts, nonresident property owners, and line the pockets of said elected politicians keeping tourism within the hands of corporate America.

Statistically, Hawaiians are 42% of the houseless population, and those left are being priced out. We are living in a political system not meant for us, because those same American businessmen/plantation owners, who banned my ancestors’ language and culture, are the same ones today attempting to run Hawaii’s government.

T.J. Keanu Tario

Nuuanu

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter