Bankoh donates $30K to typhoon relief

Bank of Hawaii Foundation announced Thursday it contributed $30,000 to the American Red Cross Pacific Islands Region to help relief efforts underway following Typhoon Mawar.

“As a longtime member of the Guam community, it’s difficult to witness and experience the devastation from Typhoon Mawar firsthand as many areas are still flooded or struggling to obtain daily necessities. I am honored to share this contribution on behalf of Bank of Hawai‘i Foundation to the American Red Cross as they work around the clock to get help to those in need,” said Mark Tokito, Bankoh senior vice president and a board member for the American Red Cross of Guam.