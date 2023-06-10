Letter: Marines and Russians on high seas

The Chinese are saber-rattling, as were the Russians in the Mediterranean on our “Med Float” in 1972.
The Russians simulated ship and airborne attacks, and many a time their ships were so close, we could see the crew’s faces.
We did not slow down or change course.
We Marines, with our high-spirited bravado, manned the rails and gave the Russkies some verbal and physical taunts, to the detriment of the captain and our officers. No incidents or run-ins, although their ships were extremely close and threatening.
Greg Casler
Kailua
