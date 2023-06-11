HPD investigates alleged kidnapping attempt in Hawaii Kai area

A 15-year-old male in the Hawaii Kai area reported to Honolulu police that he was a victim of an attempted kidnapping Saturday afternoon.

The teen told police that he was walking home when a suspect grabbed his neck and tried to force him into his vehicle, according to a daily bulletin released by HPD’s Criminal Investigation Division. The victim told police that he was able to escape and contact his parents, the bulletin said.

Police said they responded to the incident, which happened about 6:30 p.m. Police said checks for the suspect and vehicle were met with negative results.

Police said an investigation into the case is pending, and no further details are available at this time.