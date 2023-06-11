Las Vegas Advisor: Plaza expansion downtown shows off Carousel Bar

Downtown’s Plaza has completed a major expansion dubbed “Reimagination of Main Street.” It includes a new outdoor bar, a smoke-free casino annex, a Pinkbox Donuts outlet and an outdoor patio attached to Oscar’s Steakhouse on the second floor.

The centerpiece of the expansion is the Carousel Bar, located outside under the dome in the porte cochere, that looks out onto the Fremont Street Experience. The bar was modeled after the famous Carousel Bar at the Hotel Monteleone in New Orleans. The expansion follows the addition of the Sand Dollar Downtown live music venue, and another build-out is pending for the connecting space on Main Street that was formerly a Greyhound Bus station.

F-1 bridges: The Formula 1 company will build three temporary auto bridges near the paddock building east of the Strip at Koval and Flamingo. One bridge will be at that intersection, a second at Harmon and Audrie a block closer to the Strip, and the third will be just south of Harmon near the Top Golf facility. All will provide access to the paddock area.

Celine cancels: The prospects for Celine Dion ever returning to a Las Vegas stage took another hit with the cancellation of all her tour dates through April 2024, due to ongoing health problems. Dion had been scheduled to open Resorts World Las Vegas in 2021 but has yet to take the stage there.

Question: How many people attended last month’s Electric Daisy Carnival music festival?

Answer: While the number of individual attendees wasn’t tallied, there were 520,000 entrances, which is the total of all those who entered the gates over three nights. There were 230 acts on nine stages. Roughly 1,300 metro police officers were on duty, 400 per night (the state police also had a presence), and 50 people were arrested, 19 for felonies. Around 1,000 items wound up in the EDC lost and found, including 337 credit cards, 172 phones, 122 wallets, 25 backpacks and 11 pairs of sunglasses.

