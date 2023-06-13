Letter: Most Oahu homes won’t survive big hurricane

Thank you for your editorial, “Veto $50 million for tech campus” (Star-Advertiser, Our View, June 6). How blindly oblivious for the officials responsible for disaster preparedness and response to ignore the reality of recent reports that up to 64% of Oahu residential structures (and more on the neighbor islands?) are insufficiently strong to deal with a hurricane.

Perfect timing — just as Mother Nature’s infamous El Niño climate change cycle is announced as imminent this hurricane season (“El Niño stirs trouble,” Insight, Star-Advertiser, June 11). State and county agencies are woefully overdue in putting together meaningful joint federal, state and local public information campaigns and home-strengthening incentives.

Furthermore, the state has largely ignored the Hawaii Hurricane Relief Fund mandate to do just this, other than publish a tech paper 10 years ago that nobody knows exists, nor can decipher. And dump the interest earned from however much money was still in the fund right into the general fund.

Spend $300-$400 million for another castle? Sure. It’s called bureaucrats first.

Gerry Peters

Kailua

