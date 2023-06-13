Easy rice bowl made with pantry staple

This homey dish takes comforting canned tuna to richer, silkier heights. Mayonnaise helps to hold the tuna together and toasted sesame oil lends incomparable nuttiness. You can adjust the seasonings to your taste: Use as much or as little soy sauce as you’d like for a savory accent. You can lean into the nuttiness of this rice bowl by sowing the top with toasted sesame seeds, or amp up the savoriness with furikake or scallions. A staple of home cooking in Hawaii and South Korea (where it is sometimes called deopbap), this simple meal is a workday workhorse.

Tuna Mayo Rice Bowl

Ingredients:

• 1 (5-ounce) can tuna (preferably any variety stored in oil), well drained

• 2 tablespoons mayonnaise

• 1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

• 1/2 teaspoon soy sauce

• 1 cup cooked white rice (preferably short- or medium-grain)

• Toasted white or black sesame seeds, furikake or chopped scallions, for topping (optional)

Directions:

In a small bowl, stir the tuna, mayonnaise, sesame oil and soy sauce to combine.

Add the white rice to a bowl and spoon the tuna mixture on top.

Sprinkle with the sesame seeds, furikake or scallions, if using.

Total time: 5 minutes, serves 1.