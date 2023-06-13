Television and radio – June 13, 2023

|On the air
|Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.
|**—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
|Today
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Yankees at Mets
|1 p.m.
|TBS
|28/551
|121
|Angels at Rangers
|2 p.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|Regional Coverage
|4 p.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|White Sox at Dodgers
|4 p.m.
|SNLA
|NA/217
|NA
|basketball: wnba
|Dream at Liberty
|2 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|Storm at Mercury
|4 p.m.
|CBSSN
|NA/247*
|83
|HOCKEY: NHL STANLEY CUP FINALS
|Game 5: Panthers at Golden Knights
|2 p.m.
|TRUTV
|NA/550
|126
|Game 5: Panthers at Golden Knights
|2 p.m.
|TNT
|43/553
|125
|Softball: athletes unlimited
|Team Zerkle vs. Team Mulipola
|12:30 p.m.
|ESPNU
|NA/221*
|73
|Team Garcia vs. Team Mulipola
|3 p.m.
|ESPN2
|NA/224
|74
|TENNIS
|Stuttgart, S-Hertogenbosch, Nottingham
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Stuttgart, S-Hertogenbosch, Nottingham
|11 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Wednesday
|TIME
|TV
|CH
|HT
|Australian rules football: AFL Premiership
|Port Adelaide Power vs. Geelong Cats
|11:30 p.m.
|FSP
|NA/231*
|NA
|BASEBALL: MLB
|Regional Coverage
|7 a.m.
|MLBN
|NA/208*
|95
|Yankees at Mets
|1 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Angels at Rangers
|2 p.m.
|BSW
|20/226
|81*
|White Sox at Dodgers
|4 p.m.
|ESPN
|22/222
|70
|Baseball
|Congressional Baseball Game for Charity
|1 p.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|Soccer
|Nations League: Netherlands vs. Croatia
|8:30 a.m.
|FS1
|NA/214
|75
|TENNIS
|Stuttgart, S-Hertogenbosch, Nottingham
|midnight
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|Stuttgart, S-Hertogenbosch, Nottingham
|11 p.m.
|TENNIS
|NA/243*
|84*
|RADIO
|Today
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Yankees at Mets
|1 p.m.
|1500-AM
|Wednesday
|TIME
|STATION
|MLB: Giants at Cardinals
|7:15 a.m.
|1500-AM
|MLB: Yankees at Mets
|1 p.m.
|1500-AM
