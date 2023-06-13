comscore Television and radio – June 13, 2023 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Sports | TV Radio

Television and radio – June 13, 2023

  • Today
  • Updated 9:54 pm
On the air
Listings are for Oceanic and Hawaiian Telcom analog/digital. *—premium station.
**—retelecast. ***—delayed. Check your TV guide for latest updates.
Today
  TIME TV CH HT
BASEBALL: MLB
Yankees at Mets 1 p.m. TBS 28/551 121
Angels at Rangers 2 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*
Regional Coverage 4 p.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
White Sox at Dodgers 4 p.m. SNLA NA/217 NA
basketball: wnba
Dream at Liberty 2 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
Storm at Mercury 4 p.m. CBSSN NA/247* 83
HOCKEY: NHL STANLEY CUP FINALS
Game 5: Panthers at Golden Knights 2 p.m. TRUTV NA/550 126
Game 5: Panthers at Golden Knights 2 p.m. TNT 43/553 125
Softball: athletes unlimited
Team Zerkle vs. Team Mulipola 12:30 p.m. ESPNU NA/221* 73
Team Garcia vs. Team Mulipola 3 p.m. ESPN2 NA/224 74
TENNIS
Stuttgart, S-Hertogenbosch, Nottingham midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Stuttgart, S-Hertogenbosch, Nottingham 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
 
Wednesday
  TIME TV CH HT
Australian rules football: AFL Premiership
Port Adelaide Power vs. Geelong Cats 11:30 p.m. FSP NA/231* NA
BASEBALL: MLB
Regional Coverage 7 a.m. MLBN NA/208* 95
Yankees at Mets 1 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Angels at Rangers 2 p.m. BSW 20/226 81*
White Sox at Dodgers 4 p.m. ESPN 22/222 70
Baseball
Congressional Baseball Game for Charity 1 p.m. FS1 NA/214 75
Soccer
Nations League: Netherlands vs. Croatia 8:30 a.m. FS1 NA/214 75
TENNIS
Stuttgart, S-Hertogenbosch, Nottingham midnight TENNIS NA/243* 84*
Stuttgart, S-Hertogenbosch, Nottingham 11 p.m. TENNIS NA/243* 84*
 
RADIO
Today
  TIME STATION
MLB: Yankees at Mets 1 p.m. 1500-AM
 
Wednesday
  TIME STATION
MLB: Giants at Cardinals 7:15 a.m. 1500-AM
MLB: Yankees at Mets 1 p.m. 1500-AM
