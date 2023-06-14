Column: Basketball should be free and accessible

The future of our republic depends upon the education of our children. One hundred and 32 years ago, fate placed a former theology student under the auspices of a perceptive administrator who challenged him to devise a solution to the discipline problems in a physical training class of bored, unruly, energetic students. His response was the game of basketball — and because it worked, the game quickly spread throughout the country.

Currently, we are confronted with problems of isolation and loneliness stemming from the COVID pandemic and government dysfunction in the form of partisanship and gridlock. As a result, face-to-face engagements have been reduced while mental and physical health has worsened.

From its inception, basketball’s inventor insisted that there was nothing wrong with his students; the problem lay within the system. Because we are wired for social interaction and naturally gravitate to varying forms of play, could the therapeutic value of basketball take on today’s problems?

One of the key ingredients in basketball is the appeal of watching the ball go through the basket. A person with a basketball may be alone, but he or she is never lonely. Basketball has the power to unlock one’s imagination and provides relief from psychological isolation. Whether unhappy or anxious, there’s always an escape route to a happy and safe place, a basketball court. Within this self-created sanctuary is a world where once-broken human connections can reconnect and alleviate loneliness and isolation.

A pick-up game of basketball is similar to a mini civics lesson about how our democracy functions. The randomly selected players become entrenched in our constitution’s social compact by collectively determining rules, methods of enforcement, and duration of play, as well as who’s got the next game. Our system of checks and balances is constantly on display. For a team to function smoothly, the players must establish a balance between self-interest and self-sacrifice. Yes, in a pick-up game, our leaders of tomorrow are developing nascent skills necessary to take over the grand political experiment and to run a functioning democracy.

Game action reveals what kind of person you are. What you bring to the game can earn you a reputation as a shooter, passer or rebounder, or it could label you lazy, self-centered or a cheater. The experience provides endless opportunities for stimulating pro-social citizenship that can carry over off the court.

To play on a public court, all you have to do is show up. It’s free! You don’t need an ID or membership card, nor do you need qualifying test scores.

Let’s look at why our community has failed to receive the benefits of this universal panacea.

Most community courts are either user unfriendly or seldom available. How long can our skin withstand the sun’s rays? How fun is it to shoot in the wind or rain? For maximum use, the state should construct covers over our public courts.

Recreation centers should expand and publicize their court times, especially for the weekends. Public school gyms should always be available to the community when not in use. It is a crime to deprive the public of court time that their tax dollars support.

Because of basketball’s beneficial value, attendance at high school basketball games should be affordable for ALL families.

Elementary school kids need to see the high school varsity teams play so they can form healthy hero worship relationships. But this opportunity is getting passed over because of exorbitant admission fees purchased via the most impersonal way possible ­­— online through the Ticket Spicket.

Could it be that the solution to loneliness, isolation and government dysfunction is no more than a basketball court away?

Kailua resident Charles “Chic” Hess, Ed.D., is a retired physical education teacher and basketball coach.