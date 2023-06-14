Maui health care got a big boost on Tuesday with the signing of two laws. One is for state issuance of up to $20 million in special purpose revenue bonds for a new West Maui Hospital and Medical Center in the growing district; the other expands the certified nurse aide to practical nurse bridge program at the University of Hawaii-Maui. Building up the medical workforce will be just as important as constructing the overdue new medical facility.
Editorial | Off the News
Off The News: Building better health care on Maui
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.Get It Now
Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.
Be the first to knowGet web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.