Letter: Teamsters strike will cause increase in prices

The Hawaii Gas strike has the union demanding a 22% wage increase as well as enhancement of medical and other benefits. Of course the union has no power without the members picketing their place of employment and walking off their jobs.

It’s inevitable that whatever they settle at, there will be an increase in prices. Any company that’s in business needs at least a reasonable profit to continue. Otherwise there’s no need to be in business.

The question that needs to be asked is, Are the unions responsible for making Hawaii unaffordable?

Businesses need to raise their prices for any increase in cost, whether it be well-meaning or not. All government actions, labor costs, shipping costs and more are priced into the cost of products and services.

When will we reach the straw that broke the camel’s back? When will businesses decide that it no longer makes sense and stop?

Carlton Chang

Kaimuki

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser welcomes all opinions. Want your voice to be heard? Submit a letter to the editor.

>> Write us: We welcome letters up to 150 words, and guest columns of 500-600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. Include your name, address and daytime phone number.

>> Mail: Letters to the Editor, Honolulu Star-Advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite #7-500 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (phone), letters@staradvertiser.com, staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter