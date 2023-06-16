Woman, 52, charged with robbing Honolulu First Hawaiian Bank branch

A 52-year-old woman was charged with robbery in the second degree today after she was arrested Thursday morning for trying to take money from a First Hawaiian Bank branch.

Debbie Louise Johnson, who has accumulated 40 arrests and citations since 1993, is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

At about 8:36 a.m. Thursday, Johnson allegedly walked into a First Hawaiian Bank branch in the Honolulu area, demanded money and threatened a 32-year-old man who was working as a teller, according to police. Johnson allegedly fled the bank but was arrested on Young Street 10 minutes later, at about 8:46 a.m.

It is not immediately clear if she made off with any money.