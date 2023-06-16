Woman, 52, charged with robbing Honolulu First Hawaiian Bank branch

A 52-year-old woman was charged with robbery in the second degree today after she was arrested Thursday morning for trying to take money from a First Hawaiian Bank branch.
Debbie Louise Johnson, who has accumulated 40 arrests and citations since 1993, is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.
At about 8:36 a.m. Thursday, Johnson allegedly walked into a First Hawaiian Bank branch in the Honolulu area, demanded money and threatened a 32-year-old man who was working as a teller, according to police. Johnson allegedly fled the bank but was arrested on Young Street 10 minutes later, at about 8:46 a.m.
It is not immediately clear if she made off with any money.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.