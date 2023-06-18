Honolulu police investigate attempted murder in Wahiawa

Honolulu police are investigating an attempted murder that happened Saturday night in the Wahiawa area.

According to a Honolulu police report, a 50-year-old adult male assaulted a 49-year-old adult male with an unidentified deadly weapon at 11:30 p.m. Saturday. The suspect fled the scene. HPD reported the victim is in stable condition at a local hospital.

No arrests have been made. No other details were immediately available.