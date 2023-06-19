comscore Green shaking up education, UH, tourism boards | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News

Green shaking up education, UH, tourism boards

  • By Dan Nakaso and Allison Schaefers dnakaso@staradvertiser.com aschaefers@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 11:14 p.m.

New members of the boards that oversee lower and higher public education and the Hawaii Tourism Authority are being named by Gov. Josh Green after soured relationships with the state Legislature resulted in lackluster financial support, including proposals to not fund the HTA and even abolish it. Read more

