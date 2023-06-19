Stephen Tsai: SDSU’s departure from MWC could leave room for UH

Mahalo for supporting Honolulu Star-Advertiser. Enjoy this free story!

When a coworker announces plans to leave the company, proper etiquette calls for wishing the dear departee “all the best in the next adventure,” before asking: “Do you know what they’re going to do with your office?”

Last week, San Diego State sent notice of an intent to leave the Mountain West Conference, of which the University of Hawaii is a football-only member. Most of UH’s other sports compete in the Big West Conference. Maybe UH does not have to break out the measuring tape and redesign doodles. But would it hurt to inquire whether there’s room for all UH sports to be under the same Mountain West roof?

The Big West is a good mid-major conference with a strong and supportive relationship with UH’s non-football teams. But the Mountain West might have more to offer if UH were to become an all-sports member.

When it comes to the NCAA basketball tournaments, the Big West is a one-bid league. In contrast, four MWC men’s teams were invited to the Big Dance, with San Diego State reaching the championship game. The more NCAA berths, the more residual money to be spread among the league’s members.

The Big West also is a one-bid conference in baseball and softball. The Big West does not have a postseason baseball tournament, and will not add one until at least 2025. For several teams who are ousted early from title contention, the Big West’s regular season is only a half marathon.

If UH’s non-football sports were admitted into the MWC, it would reunite the Rainbow Warriors and Rainbow Wahine with Fresno State, San Jose State, UNLV and Nevada — programs with comparable facilities and budgets. UH’s basketball RPI would increase against MWC competition. As a compromise, the UH men’s volleyball team could remain in the Big West because the MWC does not sponsor that sport.

Having all its sports under a single umbrella would boost UH’s juice. UH has an 8.3% share in football and zero power in other MWC matters. And that’s partially why UH pays six-figure travel subsidies to visiting football teams.

The MWC has options in dealing with SDSU’s departure. The league could stay put or add schools. UTEP, which was one of the original eight MWC teams, and New Mexico State would be likely expansion targets. Grand Canyon would be attractive as a non-football member.

Meanwhile, the Aztecs are expected to join the Pac-12, which is losing UCLA and USC to the Big Ten at the end of the 2023-24 academic year. The Aztecs have competitive teams, impressive facilities, and strong community and school support.

The Mountain West was prepared for SDSU’s notice of intent to leave. The league is doing away with a two-division format for football this year. The two teams with the highest winning percentages will play in the league’s championship game. Without six-team divisions, the 12-team MWC does need to have an even number of football members.

SDSU has always had a wandering eye. While BYU and Colorado State were credited as orchestrators of eight teams seceding from the Western Athletic Conference to form the MWC in 1999, SDSU was represented at the clandestine meetings to plot the breakaway.

On Dec. 7, 2011, the Big East announced SDSU would be joining as a football-only member. But 13 months later, the Aztecs backed out of the arrangement and remained in the MWC.

Now, it appears, the Aztecs are poised to take another long-awaited step.

Kudos to SDSU for not losing focus despite periods of financial challenges that California state schools endure. SDSU’s quest should serve as inspiration to UH.

When the NFL’s Chargers left San Diego and Qualcomm Stadium, a facility they shared with the Aztecs, revenue bonds were used to pay for the construction of $31 million Snapdragon Stadium. It took two years and two days to complete the new stadium for the Aztecs and pro soccer and rugby teams.

When Hawaii lost the Pro Bowl, the consolation talk was the money would be invested elsewhere. No ensuing endeavor has made up for the attention and interest the Pro Bowl brought. When Aloha Stadium was self-condemned for spectator events in December 2020, the plan was to open the replacement facility this summer. Wednesday is the start of this summer. Ground has not even been broken on a replacement project.

Maybe moving all its teams to the MWC would be helpful, maybe not. But UH needs to find ways to progress or else it will continue to watch others, like San Diego State, move on to metaphorical greener pastures.