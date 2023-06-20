comscore Man arrested for breaking into ex’s home, damaging police car | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man arrested for breaking into ex’s home, damaging police car

  • By Peter Boylan pboylan@staradvertiser.com
  • Today
  • Updated 10:32 am
A 38-year-old man was arrested shortly after midnight today after he allegedly broke into his ex-girlfriend’s house in Kapolei.

Police said Dempsey D. Macareg broke into his 42-year-old ex-girlfriend’s house at about 11:58 p.m. Monday night. Police were called and the woman identified Macareg. He was arrested on suspicion of first degree burglary, criminal contempt of court, and a related second degree terroristic threatening case.

En route to being booked on those charges, Macareg allegedly damaged the HPD patrol car he was riding and he was also arrested on suspicion of third-degree criminal property damage. He remains in police custody.

In 2006, Macareg served 181 days in jail for three misdemeanor counts of violating a protective order stemming from a conviction for misdemeanor abuse of a household member.

